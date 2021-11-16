Cooper Financial Group Acquires 107 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average of $179.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

