Conyers Park Sponsor Llc Sells 118,570 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Conyers Park Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

