Contrasting Lightbridge (LTBR) and Its Rivals

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lightbridge to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s rivals have a beta of 2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -32.21% -14.09% -5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -5.53 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $102.69 million 20.15

Lightbridge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lightbridge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 162 661 959 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Lightbridge’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lightbridge rivals beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

