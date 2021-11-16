ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $148.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFRX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraFect stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

