Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Hits $149,212.48

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $149,212.48 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00216611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.