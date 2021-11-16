Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $873.98 million, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -387.76%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

