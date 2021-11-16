Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 252.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $748.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

