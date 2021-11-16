Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

