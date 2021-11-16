Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $2,084,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,770,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,217,000 after buying an additional 337,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.