Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.