Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

CNCE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

