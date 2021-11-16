Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,645. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $132.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

