Comparing Tuesday Morning (TUEM) and Its Rivals

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS: TUEM) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tuesday Morning to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -4.28% 4.97% 0.78% Tuesday Morning Competitors 1.49% 14.75% 5.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tuesday Morning Competitors 288 2041 2905 109 2.53

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $690.79 million $2.98 million N/A Tuesday Morning Competitors $61.31 billion $2.21 billion 23.71

Tuesday Morning’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tuesday Morning rivals beat Tuesday Morning on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

