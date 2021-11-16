Comparing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarGurus and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55% MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $43.11, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 8.13 $77.55 million $0.88 43.39 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 11.49 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

