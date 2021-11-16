Comparing Gazit Globe (GZTGF) & Its Competitors

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gazit Globe to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gazit Globe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 307 961 1172 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Gazit Globe’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Volatility and Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -202.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.69

Gazit Globe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gazit Globe competitors beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

