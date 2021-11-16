Comparing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fission Uranium and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -37.00 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fission Uranium and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 82.43%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

