Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY opened at $15.05 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.