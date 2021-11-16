Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

