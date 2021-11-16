Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
