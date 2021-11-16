CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommScope reported tepid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weaker sales in the Broadband Networks and Home Networks segments affected its quarterly performance. Reduced spending among cable operators and wireless carriers, and supply chain woes are major concerns for CommScope. In addition, its short-term profitability has largely been compromised by high infrastructure investments to upgrade core fiber network. A huge debt burden further limits its growth potential. Various trade restrictions with China-based firms also act as headwinds. However, CommScope expects to capitalize on the growing 5G demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place in the long run.”

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

