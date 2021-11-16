Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,928 shares of company stock worth $5,874,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FIX opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

