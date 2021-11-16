Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz Sells 567 Shares of Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comerica stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 881,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

