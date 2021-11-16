Comerica Bank Sells 1,646 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $462.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.28 and a 200-day moving average of $367.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $463.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

