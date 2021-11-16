Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.63.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.