Comerica Bank Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

NYSE:DECK opened at $417.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.17. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $241.24 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $3,701,945. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

