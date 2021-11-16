Comerica Bank Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $271.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.96 and a 200-day moving average of $312.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.40 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

