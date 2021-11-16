Comerica Bank Acquires 35,880 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

QTWO stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

