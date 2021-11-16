Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 280,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 35.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.