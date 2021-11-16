Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

COLM opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

