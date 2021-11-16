Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Walter Klenz Sells 1,192 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COLM opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

