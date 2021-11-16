Colony Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

