Colony Group LLC Sells 6,847 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.