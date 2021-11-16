Colony Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:TM opened at $184.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

