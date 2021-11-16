Colony Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

ACES opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

