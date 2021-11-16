Colony Group LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

