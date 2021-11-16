Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 38,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,708. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

