Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

