Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 148.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

