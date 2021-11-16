Cognex Co. (CGNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Cognex has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $4,367,095 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

