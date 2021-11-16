Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Cut to C$105.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

CGO opened at C$79.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$77.02 and a 52 week high of C$101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.