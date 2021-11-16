Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Coda Octopus Group worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.13%.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

