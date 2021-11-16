Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Announces Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 6,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COCP. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

