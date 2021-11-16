CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.87 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

