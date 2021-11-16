CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $66.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.