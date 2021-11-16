CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCMP. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.88.

CCMP opened at $149.30 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.28.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CMC Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

