Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $206.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of -295.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,290 shares of company stock worth $118,599,468. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

