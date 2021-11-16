ClinTex CTi Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $534,450.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00221121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010596 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

