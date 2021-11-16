Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 203,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,300. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

