Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 3,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

