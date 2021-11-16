Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 725,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,608. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53.

YOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,265,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

