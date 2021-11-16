Citigroup Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.
Shares of SEAS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 5,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,177. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 2.31.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
