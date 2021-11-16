Citigroup Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 5,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,177. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

